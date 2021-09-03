KINGSPORT - Debbie Lea Moorefield, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed from death into life to be with her savior on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
Debbie was the daughter of the late Harley and Virgie (Caldwell) Adams. She was an active member of Seek Out the Old Path Church. She retired from the Ford System. She loved to go to church, testify, and sing for the Lord. She's never met a stranger and she could talk for hours about the Lord. She invited everyone she met to come to church. She loved her flowers and cats.
In addition to her parents. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Moorefield; three children, Hank, Roger, and Shirley Moorefield; three grand children, Aaron Moorefield, David Houseright, and Kimberly Quillen; two great grand children, Thomas Adams III and Gracie McCloud; two sisters, Dorothy Horner and Rita Brown.
Surviving are her children, Pastor Gary Moorefield, Dale Moorefield and wife Heather, Scotty Moorefield and wife Deborah, Kathy Barnette and husband Paul, and Tina Quillen; brothers, Clayton, James, Ralph, and Jerry Adams; sisters, Linda Tucker, and Margie McMillian; nineteen grand children; thirty great grand children; four great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special best friend, Patsy Christian.
Visitation will be held on Sunday September 5th from 2pm to 3pm at Trinity Memorial. Service will follow with Evangelist Johnny Hilton and Evangelist Mack Presnell officiating and music provided by Jessie Swanner and family, also Brian and Valerie Duncan. Graveside service will follow at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be the family.
The family would like to Thank Suncrest Hospice and especially nurse Jackie Reeves.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.