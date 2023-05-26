Deanna Lynn Maddox May 26, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Deanna Lynn Maddox passed away April 3, 2019. She is survived by her only child, David Allen Maddox. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles James "Jim" Otis Hagy Patricia Ann “Pat” VanDyke Deanna Lynn Maddox Carol Kilgore Ruth Templin Dunn Emmett Lee Taylor Tristan “Jim Bob” Doss James "Jim" Otis Hagy Steve Minton Tristan “Jim Bob” Doss