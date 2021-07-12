KINGSPORT - Deanna Gail Mahoney, 80, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She graduated from Nursing School in 1961 later she became a Nurse Anesthetist graduating in 1976 she worked in that field until her retirement. Deanna was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.K. and Pauline Stallard; brothers, Michael and Thomas Stallard.
Survivors include her sons, Russell Mahoney and Ronald Mahoney and wife, Jami; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Drum and husband Chris; grandson, Zachary Mahoney; great-grandchildren who she adored, Gabe, Aleeah, and Anastacia; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Mahoney family.