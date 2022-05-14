KINGSPORT - Dean Feathers, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He had resided in Kingsport most of his life and was a graduate of Lynn View High School, class of 1957. Dean was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and had retired from Tennessee Eastman. He also was very active with the antique business. Dean was also a member of the U.S. National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onlie and Verna Feathers; and brother, Gordon Feathers.
Dean is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sherrell Feathers; two sisters, Pauline Oliver and Rachel Sue Feathers; two brothers, Gene Feathers (twin brother) and wife Wilma, Mike Feathers and wife Alice; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Carl Strickler and Pastor Rick Meade officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society, P.O. Box 922 Kingsport, TN 37662, or to the charity of one’s choice.
