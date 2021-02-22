KINGSPORT - Kingsport Businessman and Entrepreneur - Dean E. Trent, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 22, 2021 with his family by his side following a year of declining health. He was born in Sneedville, TN and moved to Kingsport in 1940 at the age of 5. Dean never forgot his upbringing or where he came from and was proud to be from Hancock County. His strong work ethic began at age 16 and he was happiest when he was working. He graduated from Lynn View High School and began his business endeavors working with his parents at The Peggy Ann Restaurant. His calling was helping families as a funeral director. Serving countless families throughout his funeral career, he began his career at Gate City Funeral Home in 1959. He became the owner of Carter-Trent Funeral Homes in 1991 with locations in Kingsport, Church Hill and Scott County. Dean was honest, hardworking, humble, and extremely generous. He worked side by side with his wife Martha, three daughters, Judy, Deana and Jodi as well as his nephew, Brent Warner.
Dean was an entrepreneur and owner of numerous businesses over the years. He completed Vanderbilt School of Banking, was a former executive vice president of Tri City Bank and served on the board of First VA Bank/BBT and Citizen’s Bank. He was a founding member of the Independent Funeral Director’s Association and was a long-standing member of the Tennessee Funeral Director’s Association. Dean was appointed to serve on an advisory board by Tennessee Governor Ned McWherter.
Dean was a supporter of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Kingsport Association. He was a member of Gideons International and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple and a 32nd degree Mason.
He enjoyed spending time at his homes in Pigeon Forge, TN, Hilton Head, SC and his farm in Scott County, VA. He especially enjoyed family trips, and cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Dean was immensely proud of his family and loved them unconditionally.
Dean kept his faith in God, serving the Lord first and foremost. Dean was a member of Temple Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Dean Trent; parents, Rex W. Trent and Hazel Cantwell Trent; sister, Ruthie Ferguson; and nephew, Brent Warner (May 2020).
Dean is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Martha Triplett Trent, of the home; daughters, Judy Addington and husband Mark of Kingsport, Deana Steadman and husband David of Kingsport and Jodi Redwine and husband David of Gate City; grandchildren, Brinley Addington of Nashville, TN, Lindsey Smith and husband Ryan of Gate City, Breven Addington and wife Logan of Kingsport; Drew Steadman of Nashville, Whitney Steadman of Kingsport, Lendon Redwine of Gate City; great grandson, Lane Smith of Gate City; sister, Shirley Trent Warner and husband Roger of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Ed Ferguson; nephews, Brad Warner and Cliff Ferguson; niece, Jennifer Turner; several great nieces and great nephews; special uncle, Ralph Hurley of Sneedville, TN; and his beloved dog, Marti.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his 24 /7 caregivers who have become family to us, Connie, Sue, Frieda, Hunter, Paula, Corvin, Dallas, Margie, Todd and Jessica.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by his grandson, Brinley Addington. Eulogies will be provided by his grandchildren. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church no later than 5:50pm.
Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees.
A private graveside will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brad Warner, Cliff Ferguson, Ryan Smith, Michael Turner, Scott Hurley and Jake Ferguson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Patel, Tommy Triplett, Chris Triplett, Eddie Triplett, John Triplett, Grant Triplett, and his current and former employees of Carter-Trent Funeral Homes.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Trent family.