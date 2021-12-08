Dawn Marie Cassidy, age 44, was born November 22nd, 1977, and died November 28th, 2021.
Survived by her 14-year-old son, Dakota Cassidy; mother, Wanda March; three brothers, and 1 sister; and several extended family members.
Service will be held Friday, December 10th at 6:00 pm at Shades of Grace United Methodist Community campus at 510 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport. Pastor Will Shewey Will officiate with music by Landon Bellamy. Social distancing and masks will be observed.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Cassidy family.