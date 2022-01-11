Dawn Erin Garza, age 51, stepped into eternity on December 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, Pete, Kayla, and Ariel.
Erin joined her mother, Susan DeVoy; her granny, Juanita Evelyn Garza; her grandfather, Peter Roger Garza; her aunt, Grace Arnold; her uncle, Earnest Coates and several close friends in a heavenly reunion.
Her father, Pete Garza, and his wife, Marsha Spence; loving daughters, Kayla Shaffer and Ariel Manis; precious granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Whitney; sister, Annie Kent; other beloved family members and many very special friends are left behind to cherish the sweet memories of her joyful soul, love, and laughter.
A gathering in Erin’s honor will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services, Kingsport, Tennessee.
A celebration of Erin’s life will follow at 4:00 pm with mychal spence Bp. CSL officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Erin’s honor to Community Action Committee’s Family & Children Emergency Fund, PO Box 51650 Knoxville, TN 37950-1650.
The care of Dawn Erin Garza and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.