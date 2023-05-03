MOUNT CARMEL – David White, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
David was born in Acushnet, Massachusetts in 1957. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member at Ridgeview Baptist Church. He was very active in the church and served as a deacon for many years. He was also a Sunday school teacher, leader of the prayer team, and mowed yards for the widows in the congregation. He also enjoyed singing his old gospel hymns for the seniors at The Village at Allandale on Sundays. David was a firefighter for over 27 years in Massachusetts and was very proud of his job. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, and was avid outdoorsman; anything and everything outdoors he loved. He owned Northeast Wood Products and was an incredible woodworker. David was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed living his life to the fullest and was always there when someone needed help. He will forever live on in the hearts, minds, and memories of all those who loved him.
David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lynn Stetson White; daughter, Sarah White (William); sons, Richmond White (Kim), Benjamin White (Savannah); grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Ella, Zachary, and Grayson; mother, Barbara Morse White; father, Desmond White; brothers, Randy White (Janice), and Matt White; sisters, Brenda Smith (Jeff), and Barbara White; as well as many extended family members, his church family, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Ridgeview Baptist Church. The celebration of life service will follow in the Church Chapel with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in David’s name.