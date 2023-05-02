David White May 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL – David White, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles David Allen Gibson Robert Joe Shelton Sr. Helen M. Andrews Faye Fansler Robert William “Bob” McCrackin Helen M. Andrews Larry Charles Estep Charlene “Sweetie” Isenberg James William “Jimmy” Gray Robert Joe Shelton Sr.