CHURCH HILL - David Wayne Calton, age 49, of Church Hill, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jordan McCrary, Shannon Henegar, Geoff Hinkle, Steven Calton, Bengi Tate and Johnny Blankenbecler. Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Hollins and Matthew Calton.
