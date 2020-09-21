CHURCH HILL - David Wayne Calton, age 49, of Church Hill, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. David was born in Kingsport to his parents Larry and Linda Calton on December 17, 1970. He graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1989 and was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for NASCAR, Fluor Daniel Construction and the Kingsport Times News for the past couple years. He enjoyed bowling with his grandson and going fishing. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Linda Calton and grandmother; Dorothy Calton. Grandparents; Lewis and Louise Hicks.
Survivors include his wife; Shonda Calton, children; Shannon Henegar, Alisha McCrary, Jordan McCrary, Dylan Hollins, Steve Calton, Megan Calton, Mathew Calton. Very special grandchildren; Xzavier “Son” McCrary, Nevaeh Hinkle, Mya Hinkle, grandchildren; Sophia Falin, Haisley Calton, Samantha Green, Ian Lovelace and Adleigh Green. Father; Larry Calton, sister; Penny Mills and grandfather; Corbin Calton.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jordan McCrary, Shannon Henegar, Geoff Hinkle, Steven Calton, Bengi Tate and Johnny Blankenbecler. Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Hollins and Matthew Calton.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Tonia Leroy Bear.
To leave an online message for the Calton family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Calton family.