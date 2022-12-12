JONESBOROUGH - David Taylor Shields, 91, of Jonesborough, passed away on Sunday, morning December 11, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Blountville High School in 1949. David served his country in two branches of the military, Navy and Air Force. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, TN and retired after thirty-three years.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Grace Whiteman Shields; father, John William Shields both of Sullivan County; son, David Michael Shields also of Sullivan County.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Griffith Davis of Kingsport; grandson, David P. Dye and wife Rhonda Dye; granddaughters, Leslie A. Cook and husband Leslie Shannon Cook of Oklahoma City, OK., Tracy Shields Harr, Ashlee D. Fuller and husband Tell Fuller, Malissa Shields Ryals and husband Charles Ryals; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Pannell and Husband Harold, and Mary Shields Simpson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Shields family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 pm in The Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at 2 pm. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Shields family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.