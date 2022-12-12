JONESBOROUGH - David Taylor Shields, 91, of Jonesborough, passed away on Sunday, morning December 11, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

He was a graduate of Blountville High School in 1949. David served his country in two branches of the military, Navy and Air Force. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, TN and retired after thirty-three years.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video