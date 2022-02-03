David Stewart Carter, age 72, originally from Duffield, VA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born in Lee County, Virginia and lived most of his life in Duffield. He attended Thomas Village Baptist Church for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Grace Carter; stepmother, Juanita Carter; and stepbrother, Wayne Hall.
David is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy Carter; oldest daughter, Jodi Coman and husband Jason and their girls, Grace and Parker; youngest daughter, Mitzi Elms and husband Brian and their children, Macey Eaton, Savanna and Tanner; sisters, Jeanie Spears, Betsy Phillips (John), Glenda Stidham (Roger), Genia Frazier, and Robin Fields (Ricky); brothers, Glen Carter (Glenda), Mike Hall (Judy) and Jimmy Carter (Missy) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer on his favorite place, Douglas Lake.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN.