KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper.
David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sharon. Left to cherish David’s memory are his daughters, Kim Stamper and wife April, Victoria Stamper, Kristi Newberry, and Allison Bailey; son, Kevin Stamper; seven grandchildren, Jackie Stamper, Anna Stamper, Brittany Black and husband Justin, Karessa Thomas, Allan Newberry, Dylan Bailey and wife Sabrina, and Jathan Thomas; three great grandchildren, Emma Watterson, Avriel Spagnola, and Sadie Spagnola; and several other loving family and friends.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm at The Fort Church Kingsport, located at 2012 Fort Robinson Drive in Kingsport, with Pastor Dustin Allman officiating. David will be inurned at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City at a later date.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Stamper family.