David "Shane" Mallory, age 47, passed away on August 21, 2021. He loved fishing and watching football. Shane worked as a machinist at ABB Dodge for 19 years. He was saved at a young age at Hickory Cove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Willie Lawrence Mallory; grandmother, Edna Charlene Youngs; very special aunt and uncle, Ina and Raymond Linderman; numerous family members and many friends.
He is survived by his son, Logan Conner Mallory; parents, Micky and Doug Mandy; several aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and family.
Per Shane's wish there will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com