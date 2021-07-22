KINGSPORT - David Samuel Barnette, Jr, age 41 of Kingsport, TN passed away at his residence on July 20, 2021 He liked playing his musical instruments, and he loved to cook. He was a practicing attorney in Kingsport, TN.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather W.D. Harless.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Harless Barnette and her fiancé Darrell Crusenberry, his father David Barnette, Sr. and girlfriend Angie Rose and his daughter Jaden Barnette.
He is also survived by his grandmother Evelyn Harless and his paternal grandparents Bill and Pat Sexton.
Viewing will be on Monday, July 26 2021, at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap from 10 until 10:30 am. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 am in Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA with Pastor Roy Webb officiating.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.