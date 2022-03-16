KINGSPORT - David Sampson, seventy-one, of Kingsport, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born to the late Wilber Sampson and Rachael White Sampson on July 26, 1950, in Ronceverte, WV. He was a graduate of West Virginia Tech. He retired from Siemens after a twenty-five-year career.
A special thanks to the Kenner family, the Strickler family, and the Wyatt family during these trying times.
Thank you as well to Dr. Anna Dunn and Wilcox Hall Nurse Kay for their efforts and support.
David loved four-wheeling, hunting, and relaxing in his cabin. He was a member of the Colonial Height Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Outdoorsmen Inc.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-seven years, Libby Sampson; his son, Jonathon Sampson; grandson, Connor Sampson; and his sister, Debbie Sampson.
David will be buried at East Lawn Memorial Park with a private family Graveside Service.
A memorial service will be held at the Colonial Height Presbyterian Church on March 19th, 2022, at 1 pm. Rev. J. David Randolph to officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, the Sampson Family has requested that donations be made in David’s name either to the Colonial Height Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN, or the Outdoorsmen Inc for wildlife conservation, and youth activities, PO Box 3303 Kingsport, TN 37664.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Sampson family.