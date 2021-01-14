David Rikard Jan 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – David Rikard, 95, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Rikard Residence Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Hill Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.