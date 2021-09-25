GRAY - David “Ray” Elam, 83, of Gray, TN, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at The Waters of Johnson City. Mr. Elam was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late David Roscoe Elam and Matilee Issacs Elam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Lawson; one brother, Len Elam; one sister, Judy Sells; and one sister-in-law, Ida Elam.
Ray was a veteran of the United States Army and during his time in service he received the following decorations and citations; Marksman (rifle), 2d Class Artilleryman Badge, Expert (carbine), and Marksman (Anti-Aircraft Artillery). He attended Agape Fellowship in Mississippi. Ray was a truck driver for 25 years with Mason Dixon and 10 years with Roadway. He received the Million Miles Safe Driver award. He loved working puzzles, being outside working in the garden and on cars. He also loved playing cards with friends and having church groups over to his home.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patricia Elam; two sons, Ricky Elam and David Elam; two daughters, Laura Elam and Lisa Elam Daigle and husband Richard; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four brothers, Tommy Elam and wife Lynette, Phil Elam, Larry Elam and wife Martha, and Leo Elam and wife Marsha; two sisters, Doris Boyer and Helen Elam; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Inurnment will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Tom Elam officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard. Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the James H. Quillen VAMC, Lamont Street and Veterans Way, Johnson City, TN 37604.
