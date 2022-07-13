KINGSPORT - David "Paul" Salyer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from complications during surgery.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

