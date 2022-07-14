KINGSPORT – David “Paul” Salyer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from complications during surgery.
He was born in Lebanon, VA on January 24, 1940 and was the son of the late Dave and Viola (Stapleton) Salyer. In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his son, Danny Salyer; brother, Grover Salyer; nephew, Zack Salyer; 2 step-sons and 1 step-daughter.
Paul left a testimony that he was ready to meet the Lord. He was former owner of Property Service and owner and manager of apartments in Lynn Garden, TN.
Mr. Salyer is survived by his wife, Betty Salyer; sons, Donnie Salyer and wife Susan, Randy Salyer and wife Renae; daughter, Karen West and husband James; granddaughters, Alisha Slagle, Amber Pritchard and husband Luke; grandsons, Timmy Slagle, Jr., Doug Davis and wife Morgan; 5 great-grandchildren; niece, Carrie Salyer; 2 brothers-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Wade, Rev. Curt Williams and Pastor Wayne Morelock officiating.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, he will be cremated following the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org