David Nathaniel Underwood, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by family. David was born in Whigham, GA to the late Rev. James and Lonnie Mae Underwood on April 24, 1929. He was a long-standing member of the North Kingsport Church of God. He spent his earlier years as Choir Director and Counsel Member. He was a devout Christian who loved his church and lived a life of faith. He was a loving father and grandfather. David retired from the Meade Paper Corporation after 40 years of service. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Margaret Frances; sisters, Mary Blalock, Dr. Lois Beach, Barbara Withrow; brothers, Rev. James Underwood Jr., Joe Underwood, Paul Underwood, Emanuel Underwood and Samuel Underwood.

