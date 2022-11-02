David Nathaniel Underwood, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by family. David was born in Whigham, GA to the late Rev. James and Lonnie Mae Underwood on April 24, 1929. He was a long-standing member of the North Kingsport Church of God. He spent his earlier years as Choir Director and Counsel Member. He was a devout Christian who loved his church and lived a life of faith. He was a loving father and grandfather. David retired from the Meade Paper Corporation after 40 years of service. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Margaret Frances; sisters, Mary Blalock, Dr. Lois Beach, Barbara Withrow; brothers, Rev. James Underwood Jr., Joe Underwood, Paul Underwood, Emanuel Underwood and Samuel Underwood.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda and husband, Jerry Lively, Debbie and husband, Joe Chadwell, Sherri and husband, Jeff Rhea; son, Ron and wife, Linda Underwood; granddaughter, Courtney Rhea; grandsons, Ty and Jeremy Lively, Brandon, Justin, and Lance Chadwell; great-grandsons, Will, Charlie, and Chase Lively; great-granddaughter, Mary Kate Lively; great-grandsons, Collin, Landon, Harrison, and Rowan Chadwell; great-granddaughter, Kendyl; sister, Virginia Peters; brother, Melvin Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5-7 pm at North Kingsport Church of God, 2409 North John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN. A service will follow officiated by Pastor Victor Alley, Pastor James L. Norris, and Pastor Tom Burgner. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Garden of Devotion at East Tennessee Cemetery, located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN.
Pallbearers will be Ty Lively, Jeremy Lively, Brandon Chadwell, Justin Chadwell, Lance Chadwell, Eddie Moody, and Jerry Moody.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his outstanding and loving caregivers, Angela Fitch and Tara Thomasson. Our appreciation goes out to the 6th Floor Nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center and an extra special thank you to Dr. Abbott for her loving kindness.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of David Nathaniel Underwood.