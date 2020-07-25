MT. CARMEL - David Kyle Mounger, 66, of Mt. Carmel, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home after an apparent heart attack. David was born in Kingsport and raised in the Orebank community. He was a graduate of Ketron High School. He was owner/operator of Sterling Aluminum and Siding Company. David had many friends, he never met a stranger, he was a friend to all that knew him and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Erma Lee Mounger; son, Duane David Mounger; sister, Brenda Mounger; brother, Woody Mounger; nephew, Shane Mounger.
Surviving are his son, Justin Mounger of Kingsport; grandchildren, Kyle Mounger, Mikayleigh Mounger, Kinzee Mounger and Luke Lawson; brothers, Steve Mounger and wife Monetta of Kingsport, and Alan Mounger and wife, Vanessa of Florence, SC; nephew Mark Mounger; niece, Tina Henley.
It was David’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Eastman Cabins Site #7 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
