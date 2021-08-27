On Monday, August 23, David Michael Stone passed away after a short period of illness. He was 65 years old. David is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Ann, and John Royal Stone and two of his siblings, Margaret Ann, and John Robert Stone. He is survived by one sister, Mary Ellen Droke, nephews and nieces Matthew Evan Holland (wife Allison), Darcy Elizabeth Paz (husband Mario), Barbara Lynn Lin (husband Dendrich), Robert Lee Stone, great-nephew and great-niece Marcos Lawrence and Daphne Eva Paz.
David grew up in Galion, Ohio and graduated from Galion High School. He was an athlete, having played football and been a member of the wrestling team. David moved to Tennessee in 1978. He graduated from Northeast State Community College with an associates degree in drafting which he used to obtain a position with Asheville Industries in Asheville, North Carolina. He worked there for over 10 years drafting for naval ship and submarine manufacture.
In Kingsport, David was best known for his volunteer work at the Sullivan Center. He had a kind heart and a great outlook on life. David left a positive impact on everyone he met; he will truly be missed.
Services for David Michael Stone will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. Viewing to begin at 6 pm with a funeral mass directly to follow at 7 pm.