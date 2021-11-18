YUMA, VA – David Merlin Crabtree, 59, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Samuel Newland and Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 19 at Housewright Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Brandon, Steve, and Jacob Crabtree, Danny Housewright, Jerry Thacker, Mike Thacker, Paul Hall, and Matthew Housewright. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Fugate, Bill Blair, Dan Thacker, Allan Horne, James (Tubby) Smith, John Rushing, Dana Housewright, and Shane Crabtree.
