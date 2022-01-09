KINGSPORT - David M. Seale, 74, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
