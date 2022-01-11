KINGSPORT - David M. Seale, 74, of Kingsport, was called home Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 11:45 am Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Silver Leaf Baptist Church, 2716 Old Nursery Rd., Rose Hill, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Tim Vanadore and Pastor Tim Robinson officiating. A Graveside Service will follow in the Silver Leaf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA by visiting www.joinaspca.org or the American Heart Association or the National Public Radio.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Heart Center, Meadowview Parkway.
The care of David M. Seale and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.