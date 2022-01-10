KINGSPORT - David M. Seale, 74, of Kingsport, was called home Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
He was born in Rose Hill, VA and had lived in Kingsport since 1971.
David graduated from Thomas Walker High School, Rose Hill, VA, class of 1965.
He served in the U. S. Air Force in the #765 Air Defense Group (NORAD) during the Vietnam era. David worked at Sperry-UNIVAC as a Communication Electronics Specialist. He co-owned HI-TECH Electronics in Kingsport and could fix anything! David enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, spending time at the lake with family and friends. He was a great story teller, was a novice musician and had a phenomenal sense of humor.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Grace Davis Seale.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 ½ years, Margaret “Peggy” Witherly Seale; daughter, Julie Seale; son, Ryan Seale (Ashley); grandchildren; Alyssa Gregg, Emily Seale and David Seale; sister, Donna Guthrie; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 11:45 am Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Silver Leaf Baptist Church, 2716 Old Nursery Rd., Rose Hill, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Tim Vanadore and Pastor Tim Robinson officiating. A Graveside Service will follow in the Silver Leaf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA by visiting www.joinaspca.org or the American Heart Association or the National Public Radio.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Heart Center, Meadowview Parkway.
