KINGSPORT - David Lynn Glover, 79, of Kingsport passed away May 5, 2023, at Valley Health and Rehab in Chilhowie, VA.

He was born April 4, 1944, in Kingsport to the late Joseph Lee “Joe” and Pearl Luna (Click) Glover. Dave graduated from Lynn View High School in 1964. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Company in C. E. Division. David served in the 7th Engineer Battalion Alpha Company with the United States Marine Corps. He received several medals including the Purple Heart. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for 31 years.

