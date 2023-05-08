KINGSPORT - David Lynn Glover, 79, of Kingsport passed away May 5, 2023, at Valley Health and Rehab in Chilhowie, VA.
He was born April 4, 1944, in Kingsport to the late Joseph Lee “Joe” and Pearl Luna (Click) Glover. Dave graduated from Lynn View High School in 1964. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Company in C. E. Division. David served in the 7th Engineer Battalion Alpha Company with the United States Marine Corps. He received several medals including the Purple Heart. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for 31 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene “Gene” and Delmar Lee Glover; grandparents, Tommy and Goldie (Taylor) Glover and George and Della (Shipley) Click.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Brenda (Wolfe) Glover; nephew, Anthony “Tony” Glover; great-nieces, Ashton Glover and Brittany Shoemaker and their families of Mooresville, NC; special uncle, David Bland of Church Hill.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Higher Ground Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating.
A military graveside will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38005, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607-1460.