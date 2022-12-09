PETERSBURG, VA - David Lynn Coffey, 68, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on December 6th, 2022. David, son of Lawrence and Bonnie Coffey, was born in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a loving and devoted husband to Carletta Steele for 24 years, until her passing in 1997. David was a family man; he was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. David was endearingly known by his nickname “Frogman” to his close friends and family.
David is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired after 30 years of service as a Billing and Rate Clerk for UPS Freight, formerly known as Overnite. He was a devoted member of his church, Emmanuel Worship Center of Emporia, where he was a sound technician for 17 years.
David is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Coffey; mother, Bonnie Coffey; wife, Carletta Steele; and aunt, Betty Pealer Woodson. He is survived by his children, Christina Messier and Joshua Coffey and his wife, Cleo; grandchildren, Brandon Picha and his wife, Holly, Zachery Messier, and Kaitlyn Messier; great-granddaughter, Lily Messier; siblings, Larry Coffey and his wife, Joan, Michael Coffey and his wife, Jill, and Cheryl Lane and her husband, Larry; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and his church family.
David enjoyed nature, music, and baseball. He loved biking, kayaking, and hiking in the mountains. He found joy by worshiping through music, playing his guitar and writing his own songs of worship. He was passionate about his love for baseball; his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals.
A visitation will be held at Monte Vista Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A graveside service will follow immediately after the visitation in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Pealer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Emmanuel Worship Center of Emporia, 4908-10 East Atlantic St, Emporia, Virginia 23847, or contributed online at www.ewceonline.com.