PETERSBURG, VA - David Lynn Coffey, 68, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on December 6th, 2022. David, son of Lawrence and Bonnie Coffey, was born in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a loving and devoted husband to Carletta Steele for 24 years, until her passing in 1997. David was a family man; he was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. David was endearingly known by his nickname “Frogman” to his close friends and family.

David is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired after 30 years of service as a Billing and Rate Clerk for UPS Freight, formerly known as Overnite. He was a devoted member of his church, Emmanuel Worship Center of Emporia, where he was a sound technician for 17 years.

