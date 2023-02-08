David Greer, 73, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023. David was born in Gray, TN. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company and the US Army Reserves. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a lifelong member of Fordtown Baptist Church, serving numerous roles within the church. David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. David never met a stranger, and his famous saying was “better than I deserve.”

David was preceded in death by his wife, Geretha Greer and his parents, Hope and Estle Greer. He is survived by his children, April Gentry (Andy) and Andrew Greer; grandchildren, Ashley Gentry, Evan Gentry, Wessley Greer, and Addie Greer; sisters, Cora Joe Blair (Jeff) and Martha Lafollette, and several nieces and nephews.

