David Greer, 73, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023. David was born in Gray, TN. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company and the US Army Reserves. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a lifelong member of Fordtown Baptist Church, serving numerous roles within the church. David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. David never met a stranger, and his famous saying was “better than I deserve.”
David was preceded in death by his wife, Geretha Greer and his parents, Hope and Estle Greer. He is survived by his children, April Gentry (Andy) and Andrew Greer; grandchildren, Ashley Gentry, Evan Gentry, Wessley Greer, and Addie Greer; sisters, Cora Joe Blair (Jeff) and Martha Lafollette, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Bryan Moore and Rev. Keith Smith. Graveside services will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life with Military Honors presented by American Legion Post #265.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of David Lewis Greer.