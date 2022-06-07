KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Owens, parents, Joe Owens and Violet Baxter.
David is survived by his sons, Ryan Baker and wife Heather, Dustin Owens and wife Sarah; daughter, Jana Sells; and nine grandchildren; brother, Bobby Owens and his wife; several nephews; very special friend, Pamela Minton.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 9th at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tn.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Owens family.