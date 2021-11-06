KINGSPORT - David Lee King, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Mountain Home V.A. Hospital.
David proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman for twenty-three years. He relocated to the Tri-Cities area in 1997.
David volunteered his time with the Disaster Animal Response Team of Sullivan County, Dogwood Park of Kingsport, The American Red Cross and was a ten-gallon donor at the Marsh Blood Bank.
David is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Jacqueline King; son, Aaron King of Johnson City; daughter, Susan Nelson and husband, Scott of Knoxville; mother, Elaine King; brother, Stephen King and wife, Ann of Nitro, WV; three grandchildren.
The family extends a special “thank you” to the Intensive Care Unit doctors, nurses and staff at the V.A. Hospital.
No services will be held for Mr. King.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
