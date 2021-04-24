KINGSPORT – David Lee Garland, 64 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Dave was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and Redskins football. He enjoyed the local sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Grace Harris Garland; and his step-brothers, Danny, Troy and Rodney Garland.
David is survived by his sister, Patricia “Patti” Cavin and husband Tony; nieces, Tosha Cavin and Brittany Newland (Cody); nephew, T.J. Cavin; several other nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; along with special cousins, friends, and many neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Monday, April 26, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Tim Price officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm Tuesday at East TN Cemetery in Blountville. Pallbearers will be Tony Cavin, T.J. Cavin, Cody Newland, Steve Roberts, Steven Hayes, and Gordon Browder. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
