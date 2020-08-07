CHURCH HILL - David Lee Davidson, 76, completed his lifelong journey on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the home. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Neil Easley and Rev. Ron Cassidy officiating. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM at McPeek Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Sherman Hickman, Isaac Tipton, Elisha Tipton, Emmanuel Tipton, Larry Wayne Ketron, and Bryce Stone.
To leave an online message for the Davidson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davidson family.