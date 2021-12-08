DUFFIELD, VA - David Lee Coryell, 81, of the Stickleyville community, left his earthly home to be in the arms of Jesus on December 6, 2021. He was a graduate of Michigan State University, Lansing, Michigan, Briercrest Bible Institute of Carenport Sask North Park Seminary, Chicago, IL. He was also a veteran of the Marine Corps. David served as the Senior Pastor for 10 different churches over 55 years and was the current pastor at Wallens Creek Covenant Church in Stickleyville, VA. He also served as a Volunteer Chaplain in the Federal Prison System, the Lee County Sheriff's Department. Along with many other ministries in the surrounding communities. He was an avid sport's fan and especially loved watching all the Michigan Sport Teams. He also enjoyed traveling, reading and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Coryell; mother, Evelyn Penfield and a brother Dallas Coryell. He is survived by his wife Jan Coryell and children; Colette Ogren, Anita Klobucher (Keith), Heather Buggaller, Darren Coryell (Lisa). Grandchildren; Megan Androsky (Jeff), Jordyn Buggaller, Tanner Klobucher, Jessica Lawler (Ethan) and Andrew Klobucher along with 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and his dog Tebow.
His sisters; Judy Coryell, Sue Maskill (Mike), Sandy Krugler (John) and Diane Spence (Ed).
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap from 1 until 3:00 pm. Memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garth McGrath officiating. Other speakers will be Anita Klobucher, Rev. Stan Lewis, Marvin Matlock, Don Rogers and Norman Clark. Special music will be provided by Alane Barker. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wallens Creek Covenant Church, 1025 Rhea Rasnic Road, Duffield, VA 24244.
Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington gap is in charge of the arrangements.