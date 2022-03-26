WISE, VA. - David Layne Jones, 69, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Medical Center, Elizabethton, Tn.
He worked with the public his entire life, having worked at Lowes Home Improvement in Wise, Va. for over 22 years, and prior to that as a distributor for the former Save-A-Stop Convenience Stores, Piggly-Wiggly and Food Lion. David loved NASCAR and most sports. He was of Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Luster and Georgia (Jessee) Jones; and siblings, Wanda Jean Jones, Claretta Davidson, Luster Jones, Jr., Ethel Story, Kenny Jones and Jeanette Conner.
Surviving are his siblings, Nathan Jones (Linda), Appalachia, Va., Floretta Green (Mike), Pennington Gap, Va., Timothy Jones (Tammy), Sneedville, Tn., Thomensa Scott and Jessica Jones, both of Dryden, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Louise Fields, and Regina, James and Michael Lewis, all of Wise.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Davis officiating.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens, Woodway, Va.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Jones family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.