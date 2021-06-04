BIG STONE GAP, VA - David Lawrence Burnette, 85, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home in Big Stone Gap. David was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Gretna, Virginia and graduated from Gretna High School, then attended Virginia Tech and studied civil engineering. He spent part of his career with the Virginia Department of Highways and then with the Frank Black Construction and J.M. Turner Construction companies as a bridge inspector and projects manager. While living in Staunton he was a member of the Ruritan Club, a dispatcher for over 12 years with the Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad, and he was an assistant coach and mentor for the JMU Women’s Golf Team. He was an adjunct professor at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, VA, and served on the Board of Directors of the Valley Program for Aging Services. In his later retirement years, he moved to the Big Stone Gap, VA area to be with family.
A son of the late George Clay Burnette and Vivian Marie Weeks Burnette, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Thacker Burnette.
David is survived by his daughter Brenda Starkey Neely (Steve “Jake”) of Big Stone Gap, VA, his granddaughter, Monica Amburn-Kimbrell (Brandon, and his children, Mac and Lillie) of Spartanburg, SC; his sister, Sylvia Burnette, Houston, TX, a brother, Frank Burnette, Chicago, IL, a very special friend, Beverly Berry, four special care “angels”: Sarah Goins, Donna Adams, Susan Burkhart, and Lisa Jones, and his “Mean Kitty”, Sammy, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at 6 PM Monday, June 7, at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A memorial service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Bill Buchanan officiating. Burial in the Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, VA will be held at a later time. The service will be posted and may be viewed online at www.hagyfawbush.com following the event.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s disease research at: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton, VA is serving the Burnette family.