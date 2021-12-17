GATE CITY, VA - David Matthew Lane, 52, Gate City, VA departed this life, Friday, December 10, 2021, after declining health caused by multiple sclerosis.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Michael Riebe officiating. Special music will be provided by nieces, Bailey Ceurvorst and Erica Lane.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to give thanks to all of the personnel and nursing staff who cared for David at Lee Health and Rehab Center.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of David Matthew Lane.