GATE CITY, VA - David Matthew Lane, 52, Gate City, VA departed this life, Friday, December 10, 2021, after declining health caused by multiple sclerosis.
David was born in Sullivan County, TN on April 30, 1969, and was the son of Morgan and Janice (Williams) Lane.
He graduated from Gate City High School in 1989, and afterwards Virginia Highlands Community College where he earned an associate degree in engineering. He worked for the former Kingsport Press after high school, and some contractors including an electrical contractor and Electric Motor Repair and Sales. He then began his career with Dana Corporation.
David had a strong work ethic, loved to talk with people and make new friends. He loved to be with his family.
In addition to his parents, Morgan and Janice Lane, he is survived by his siblings, Stephanie Lane, Edmond, Oklahoma, Eric Lane and wife, Misty, Gate City, VA, Heather Ceurvorst and husband, Gerry, Greer SC; nieces and nephews, Erica Lane, Evan Lane, Bailey Ceurvorst, Gabriel Ceurvorst, and Colin Ceurvorst, and aunts, Annabel Bray and Marie Williams.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Michael Riebe officiating. Special music will be provided by nieces, Bailey Ceurvorst and Erica Lane.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to give thanks to all of the personnel and nursing staff who cared for David at Lee Health and Rehab Center.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of David Matthew Lane.