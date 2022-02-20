ROGERSVILLE - David L. Horton, 80, of Rogersville (formerly of Kingsport), passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
