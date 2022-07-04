KINGSPORT - David Keith Jewell, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
David was born to Keith and Jean Jewell on October 14, 1951, in Liberty, IN. On June 30, 1973, David married his wife of 49 years, Alice (Troyer) Jewell. He also received his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University that year and began his career as a Production Chemist at Rohm and Hass Co. in Philadelphia, PA, in 1973. Ten years later, he achieved his MBA from the University of Louisville in 1983. David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Competitive Intelligence Manager in 2015.
David was a Colonial Heights United Methodist Church member, where he coordinated mission opportunities with Boy Scout Troop387. He enjoyed hiking and nature photography. His family knows him as a beloved husband of 49 years, a caring and devoted father, a proud grandfather, and a great friend and good man to many.
His parents precede David.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Alice Jewell; children, Rachel (David) Cameron of Fort Mill, SC, Corey (Katie) Jewell of Leoma, TN, and Patrick Jewell of Bristol, VA; grandchildren, Cason Jewell, Carter Jewell, Landry Cameron; brother, Brian Jewell of Durango, CO.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors at 5 pm, with the service to follow at 6 pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Jewell family.