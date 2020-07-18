CHURCH HILL - David John Dixon, 51, of Church Hill, passed away May 5, 2020, after an extended illness. He was a graduate of ETSU and a key member of Sullivan North’s ’83 and ’85 state championship baseball teams. David worked at Rick Hill BMW as parts manager.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Alvin Dixon; grandparents, Alvin and Lola Dixon, and Virgil and Nell Greer.
David is survived by his wife, Wendy Suzanne Dixon; mother, Faye Foulk; stepfather, Roy; stepmother, Judy Dixon; sister, Vicki Houston and husband Brian; brother, Alex Dixon; stepsons, Wesley and Corey Harrison; daughter-in-law, Crystal Harrison; granddaughter, Bailey Harrison; and nephews, Joshua and Jared Houston.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Amy Sumrall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsley United Methodist Church, 2828 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of David John Dixon.