ROGERSVILLE - David Jack Hammond, Sr., age 60, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at UT Medical Center after a brief illness. He worked at Bharat Forge PMT-Technologies. He was a loving husband, father, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Peggy Hammond.
He is survived by his wife, Kaye Hammond; son, David Jack Hammond, Jr. (Mary); stepdaughter, Emily Trent; stepson, Eric Bray; brother, Gregory Hammond (Tonya); sister, Lisa Dunlap; sister-in-law, Audrey Marcum; brothers-in-law, Lee (Lucy) Davenport, Arthur (Carolyn) Davenport, Joe (Sandy) Davenport, Roger (Brenda) Davenport; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, with funeral service following at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Highland Cemetery. The family has asked those attending the services to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.