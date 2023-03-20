John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - David Junior Hill, 86, Fredericksburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.
Mr. Hill was from Scott County, VA, and lived in the Hill Station community where he raised 2 sons with his wife Jessie Lee Hill.
David graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1955. He was in the US Marine Corp from 1955-1961. He then married the love of his life Jessie Lee Russell.
Mr. Hill was a long-time member of Weber City First Baptist Church. He retired from Kingsport Press (Quebecor) after 25 years of employment. He was also a member of Kingdom Builders, loved to garden, loved to cook, and done mission work at Laurel Lake Camping Resort in Corbin, KY. He helped with Share the Blessing, Rye Cove Band Boosters, and Scott County Telephone Co-Op cook outs.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents, John, and Molly Hill; wife of 57 ½ years, Jessie Lee (Russell) Hill; grandson, Michael Craig Hill; and in-laws, Robert, and Willie Russell.
He is survived by his sons, David Martin Hill, Fredericksburg, VA, and Michael Todd Hill (Sabrina), Appalachia, VA; uncle, Isom Fields (Darlene); grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Hill and mother, Sandy Hill, Jenny Chavez, Jasmin Chavez, Amber Baird (Caity), and Abigail Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Jazmin O’Toole, and Luke O’Toole; special friend, Milagro “Milly” Chavez; special animal companion, Joey; special neighbor, Mike and Pam Rose; sister-in-law, Dorothy Taylor, and Velima Lawson (Nelson); brother-in-law, Paul Russell; niece, Leslie Lawson; nephew, Rodney Russell (Sonya); great-nephew, Liam Lawson; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lester Morelock officiating.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Lynn Lawson, Rodney Russell, Mike Rose, Chad Isom, Ted Fletcher, Mark Jones, and Carlos Sluss will serve as pallbearers. Hunter Lawson and Nelson Lawson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Duffield Fire and Rescue.
