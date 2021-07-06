BLUFF CITY - David J Fonteneou 59 of Bluff City, Tennessee formally of Fishkill, NY passed away on July 2, 2021. David was predeceased by his mother Diane M Baxter Fonteneou.
He is survived by his father, Joseph W. Fonteneou; brother, Richard; sisters, Carrie and Leeann of New York. David was a loving uncle to 6 nephews and nieces; and 11 great nephews and nieces. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his family. David was a beloved soul who will be missed by all who knew him. At David's request no public services will be held.
