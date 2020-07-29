KINGSPORT - David Isaac, age 83, passed away peacefully at University of Tennessee Medical Center on July 27. David had a hip replacement on July 24 and was recovering from surgery.
David was born in Appalachia, VA to Julia and Dave Isaac. He graduated from Appalachia High School and subsequently earned a degree from E.T.SU. David served his country after college spending two years in the U.S. Army. After military service he continued with his education obtaining a Master’s degree from Peabody College (associated with Vanderbilt University). David managed a retail business in Norton for several years before succeeding his father and operating Dave’s Department store in Appalachia. After many years, David closed the store, retired and moved to Kingsport where he lived the remaining years of his life. In recent years, David has enjoyed his hobby of working flea markets in the Tri Cities where he has accumulated many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and David Isaac.
He is survived by brothers Robert Isaac and his wife Dorothy in Norton, VA and Richard Isaac and his wife Kasey in Knoxville, TN and six nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid -19 pandemic private family services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August, 1 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Norton, VA. Burial will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Appalachia Food Bank, PO Box 112, Appalachia, VA 24216.
Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Isaac family.