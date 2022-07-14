CHURCH HILL – David Hughie Smith, 58, passed away on, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev J.E. Mauk officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the expenses.
