CHURCH HILL – David Hughie Smith, 58, passed away on, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
David was born on May 11, 1964, in Kingsport, TN. He worked for Ball Masonry as a brick and block mason for many years before his health declined. David lived his own unique life filled with wonder and adventure. He had many loves; he was a history buff, as well as all things unknown. His greatest loves were football and NASCAR, and he could always be found watching old movies or listening to old music, but his true love was Miss (Maybe Baby) Mabel.
David was preceded in death by his father, David Hughie Smith, Sr.; mother, Laura “Faye” Smith Hutson; and a very special brother-in-law, Brent Roberson.
He is survived by his big sister, Sandra Smith; little sister, Melissa Roberson; stepfather, James Hutson; stepbrothers, Thomas Hutson (Linda) and Billy Hutson (Ann); stepsister, Sharon Haygood (Terry); nephews, Travis Roberson, Dylan Roberson, and Timothy Light; niece, Kristal Light Hamilton; one great-nephew, Hunter Johnson; one great-niece, Haley Jordan Ball; special cousins, Randy Tomlinson, and Bobby Ball, as well as many dear family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev J.E. Mauk officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the expenses.
To leave an online message for the Smith family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Smith family.