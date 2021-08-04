KINGSPORT – David Harmon Ward, 72 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Terry Browder officiating. Music will be provided by Braeden Christian.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Steve Dinsmore, Braeden Christian, Matt Haynes, Brandon Dinsmore, Kenneth Hounshell, Jeff Ward, Drew Gilliam, and Stewart Boyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Christian and Jim Culbertson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health and Avalon Hospice for the care given to David during his illness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Ward family.